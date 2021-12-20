Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $10.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53.

