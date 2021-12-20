Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

