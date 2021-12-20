Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $442.06 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $463.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

