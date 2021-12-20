Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SZGPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.
SZGPY opened at $3.14 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
