Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SZGPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

SZGPY opened at $3.14 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

