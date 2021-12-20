Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in November

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $4.60 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

