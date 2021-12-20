Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) were up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.77 and last traded at $37.77. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.57%.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Scholastic during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

