Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Cut by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

