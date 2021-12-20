Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “
SCRYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Scor
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.