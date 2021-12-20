Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.40 ($81.35).

ETR G24 opened at €60.78 ($68.29) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €53.20 ($59.78) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($82.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

