Scrypta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 39.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 58% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $150,334.64 and $3.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,697,580 coins and its circulating supply is 18,897,580 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

