SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 140,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 70.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $169.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.00. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

