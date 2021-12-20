Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in November

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 585,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,392.8 days.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of Securitas stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Securitas has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

