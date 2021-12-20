Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Shares of SRE opened at $126.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

