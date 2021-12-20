Sfmg LLC Acquires 12,661 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

