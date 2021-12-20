Sfmg LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

