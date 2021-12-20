Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $256.93 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

