Sfmg LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,878,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,289 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

