SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $68,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,496,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $384.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

