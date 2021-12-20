SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $42,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 over the last ninety days.

A stock opened at $151.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

