Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Grows By 24.7%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascom in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of ACMLF stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Ascom has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

