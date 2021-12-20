Short Interest in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expands By 17.2%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.38. 22,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

