Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Drops By 18.2%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 330.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 37.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,625.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,950.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

