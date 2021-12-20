Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declines By 18.8%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 71,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $289.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

