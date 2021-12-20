Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Decreases By 25.8%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 529,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,266. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day moving average of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

