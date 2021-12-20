Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Drops By 29.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 346,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CLFD stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.76. 169,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,988. The company has a market cap of $971.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $75.87.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

