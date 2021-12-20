Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Decreases By 26.0%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Daily Journal by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

DJCO stock traded down $12.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $416.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.79. The firm has a market cap of $463.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

