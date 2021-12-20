Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Increases By 18.5%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $2,549,750.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 197,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,071. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 91.92% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

