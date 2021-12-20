Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Expands By 28.3%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Edify Acquisition has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 423,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

