Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Declines By 21.8%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CLWT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, January 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.