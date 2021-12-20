Short Interest in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Decreases By 31.0%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

