Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Grows By 33.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $499.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.