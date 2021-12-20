Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Increases By 19.2%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter worth $177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.