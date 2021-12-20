Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Declines By 21.1%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.47.

KXSCF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

