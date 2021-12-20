Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Declines By 22.6%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.05. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $71.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

