Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Decreases By 23.7%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS OPSSF traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,090. Opsens has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPSSF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$2.95 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

