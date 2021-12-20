Short Interest in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expands By 23.4%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,138,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,553. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

