Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Decreases By 23.6%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:PCK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. 23,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $9.88.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.