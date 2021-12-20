Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Decreases By 23.6%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. 23,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 662,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

