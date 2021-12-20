Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Decreases By 27.6%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RMCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.

In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $483,306. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

