Short Interest in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Declines By 20.4%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

MNTS traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $4.69. 21,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,927. Stable Road Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $580,870.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jikun Kim sold 61,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $465,798.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,023 shares of company stock worth $1,478,274 over the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

