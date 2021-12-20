Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Grows By 18.1%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,375. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $526.98 million, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

