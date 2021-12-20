Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Decreases By 18.7%

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVFC stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter worth $89,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the second quarter worth $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the second quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.