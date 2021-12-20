Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Drops By 17.9%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERIC opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

