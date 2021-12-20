Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Declines By 19.9%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $96.92 on Monday. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $116.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

