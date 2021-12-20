Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Rises By 25.4%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.66. 10,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $7.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.