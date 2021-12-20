Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €65.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($68.88).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €63.96 ($71.87) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.05. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

