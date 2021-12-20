Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.