Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $251.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

