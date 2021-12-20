Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY stock opened at $167.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.00. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.