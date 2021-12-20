Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,533 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Shares of ALTL opened at $43.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.