Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

NYSE BABA opened at $122.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

